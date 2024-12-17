News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Delhi schools get bomb threats for 5th time in 9 days

Delhi schools get bomb threats for 5th time in 9 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 17, 2024 13:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bomb threats were received by a few schools in Delhi on Tuesday, making it the second such incident this week and the fifth in nine days in the national capital, officials said.

IMAGE: DPS RK Puram had received a bomb threat via email, in New Delhi on December 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Monday, around 20 schools including DPS RK Puram had received threat emails.

According to an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a bomb threat was received from Crescent Public School in Saraswati Vihar, northwest Delhi.

 

The official said that personnel from the fire department, local police, bomb detection team and dog squad conducted a search, but nothing suspicious was found so far.

Some more schools have also received similar threat emails and checks are ongoing, the official added.

However, schools in Delhi-NCR switched to hybrid mode for conducting classes on Tuesday, following the re-imposition of anti-pollution measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Under the revised GRAP schedule, classes for students in grades 6-9 and 11 in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar must operate in hybrid mode (physical and online) under Stage 4 but students in classes 10 and 12 are required to attend school in person.

On December 14, eight schools, including the same DPS RK Puram, had received a similar email, in which the sender threatened to carry out an explosion using 'bomb vests'.

Earlier, on December 13, about 30 schools received bomb threats via email, prompting a multi-agency search of their premises. At least 44 schools had received similar emails on December 9.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with the threat mail to 44 schools and initiated an investigation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
6 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, 12-year-old student held
6 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, 12-year-old student held
Day after Delhi blast, school near explosion site gets hoax bomb threat
Day after Delhi blast, school near explosion site gets hoax bomb threat
Delhi police nab human trafficker in Hyderabad after 2,500 km chase
Delhi police nab human trafficker in Hyderabad after 2,500 km chase
Space Kidz Is Planning A Moon Mission
Space Kidz Is Planning A Moon Mission
What's Wrong With Rohit's Batting?
What's Wrong With Rohit's Batting?
One nation, one poll bills tabled in LS, Oppn objects
One nation, one poll bills tabled in LS, Oppn objects
'Pakistan Is Very Active In Bangladesh'
'Pakistan Is Very Active In Bangladesh'
More like this
Many Delhi schools get bomb threat, 2nd time this week
Many Delhi schools get bomb threat, 2nd time this week
40 Delhi schools get bomb threat, $30,000 demand
40 Delhi schools get bomb threat, $30,000 demand

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances