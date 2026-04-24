Teacher And Guard Face Charges For Assaulting Disabled Student In Latur

A teacher and security guard in Latur, Maharashtra, have been booked after a video surfaced showing them allegedly assaulting a student with cognitive impairments at a residential school.

Key Points A teacher and security guard in Latur are accused of assaulting a student with cognitive impairments.

The assault occurred at Sant Dnyaneshwar Matimand Nivasi Vidyalay, a school for children with intellectual disabilities.

A video of the assault surfaced online, leading to a police investigation.

The teacher allegedly beat the student while the guard restrained him.

Both individuals have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

A student with cognitive impairments was assaulted at a government-aided residential school in Maharashtra's Latur district, prompting a case against a teacher and a security guard, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light after a video of the assault at Sant Dnyaneshwar Matimand Nivasi Vidyalay, a school for children with intellectual disabilities, in Ahmedpur surfaced on the internet, they said.

Investigation Launched After Video Surfaces

In his police complaint, District Disability Welfare Officer Santoshkumar Naikwadi said he received a video on April 18, showing a student being thrashed at the school.

An investigation showed that an 18-year-old student with disability was allegedly assaulted by teacher Chakradhar Gangadharrao Shinde and watchman Ram Tukaram Jadhav. While Shinde allegedly beat the student, Jadhav restrained him during the assault, said police.

Accused Staff Evade Questioning

When officials tried to question the two, they switched off their phones and became unreachable. The two have been booked for assault under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, he added.