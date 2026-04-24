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Teacher And Guard Face Charges For Assaulting Disabled Student In Latur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 24, 2026 15:25 IST

A teacher and security guard in Latur, Maharashtra, have been booked after a video surfaced showing them allegedly assaulting a student with cognitive impairments at a residential school.

Key Points

  • A teacher and security guard in Latur are accused of assaulting a student with cognitive impairments.
  • The assault occurred at Sant Dnyaneshwar Matimand Nivasi Vidyalay, a school for children with intellectual disabilities.
  • A video of the assault surfaced online, leading to a police investigation.
  • The teacher allegedly beat the student while the guard restrained him.
  • Both individuals have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

A student with cognitive impairments was assaulted at a government-aided residential school in Maharashtra's Latur district, prompting a case against a teacher and a security guard, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light after a video of the assault at Sant Dnyaneshwar Matimand Nivasi Vidyalay, a school for children with intellectual disabilities, in Ahmedpur surfaced on the internet, they said.

 

Investigation Launched After Video Surfaces

In his police complaint, District Disability Welfare Officer Santoshkumar Naikwadi said he received a video on April 18, showing a student being thrashed at the school.

An investigation showed that an 18-year-old student with disability was allegedly assaulted by teacher Chakradhar Gangadharrao Shinde and watchman Ram Tukaram Jadhav. While Shinde allegedly beat the student, Jadhav restrained him during the assault, said police.

Accused Staff Evade Questioning

When officials tried to question the two, they switched off their phones and became unreachable. The two have been booked for assault under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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