Student protest rocks Imphal, security forces resort to tear gas

Tear gas shells were fired as student and women demonstrators on Tuesday clashed with security forces during the agitators' attempt to march towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to press for their demands to remove the DGP and security advisor to the Manipur government, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel disperse student protesters during their march to Raj Bhavan demanding the removal of DGP and security advisor to the Manipur government in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hundreds of students, who have been camping at Khwairamband Women Market since Monday, tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan along the BT Road but were stopped by security forces near the Congress Bhavan.

Manipur University students also staged a protest rally and burnt the effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Manipur government has clamped curfew in Imphal East and West districts and prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS in Thoubal in view of the student protests.