Structural auditor held for Mumbai foot overbridge collapse

March 18, 2019 22:50 IST

A structural auditor was arrested on Monday in connection with the last week's foot overbridge collapse that left six people dead, police said.

Neerajkumar Desai's firm had reportedly carried out the structural audit of the bridge and declared it safe for use despite some corrosion in the structure, police said.

 

"We detained Desai on Sunday after ascertaining negligence on his part and arrested him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Abhishek Trimukhe told reporters.

Police also recorded statements of other officials, including Sanjay Darade, Chief Engineer, Bridge department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, he said.

The bridge linking the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus train station collapsed on Thursday evening leading to the death of six and leaving 31 injured.

Police initially booked officials of the BMC, which was responsible for its maintenance, and the Central Railway under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, but rescinded the move later.

That section was removed and section 304-part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was imposed against Desai, police said.

