News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Strong tremors felt in north India after 6.4-magnitude quake jolts Nepal

Strong tremors felt in north India after 6.4-magnitude quake jolts Nepal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 04, 2023 00:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Nepal on Friday night sending waves of tremors across parts of north India, including the national capital region.

IMAGE: People come out of their homes after earthquake tremors were felt in Patna. Photograph: ANI on X

The temblor struck at 11.32 pm forcing people to rush out of their homes just as they were preparing for the weekend.

The National Centre for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal, about 227 km north of Ayodhya and 331 km west northwest of Kathmandu.

"The tremors were felt for quite some time as we were watching television and enjoying the weekend," said Inderjit Singh, a resident of Gurugram.

 

Gopal, a resident of Ghaziabad, said the tremors were felt for more than 15 seconds. "I could also hear the window panes rattling".

This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.

The latest earthquake was also felt in parts of Noida and Greater Noida, adjoining Delhi, prompting several people living in high-rises to rush out of their buildings.

"The tremors felt really strong. The feeling was scary," said Pratyush Singh, a resident of a group housing society in Sector 76 Noida.

People also took to social media to share videos of moving articles like fans and chandeliers due to the tremors.

Some also carried their pet cats and dogs with them as they rushed out of their houses during the quake.

"I first thought the tremors were because of a passing vehicle, but soon saw the ceiling fan shaking. It went on for a while," said Rupesh Upadhyay, a resident of a high-rise apartment in Noida.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
Major earthquake lurking under India, Bangladesh, reveals study
Major earthquake lurking under India, Bangladesh, reveals study
How to prevent losses in a major quake
How to prevent losses in a major quake
Urfi Javed booked over fake arrest video
Urfi Javed booked over fake arrest video
Hezbollah chief breaks silence on Hamas attack
Hezbollah chief breaks silence on Hamas attack
'I haven't seen a better pace attack than India'
'I haven't seen a better pace attack than India'
How failure spurred Neeraj Chopra to glory!
How failure spurred Neeraj Chopra to glory!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Residents rush out of homes as tremors hit Delhi-NCR

Residents rush out of homes as tremors hit Delhi-NCR

'Ensure your home is earthquake ready'

'Ensure your home is earthquake ready'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances