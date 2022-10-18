News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Infant mauled by stray dog in posh Noida society, dies

Infant mauled by stray dog in posh Noida society, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 18, 2022 11:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A seven-month-old child, who was mauled by a stray dog inside a posh group housing complex in Noida has died, a society representative said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 pm on Monday, Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society's residents group said.

"The child was mauled by a stray dog on Monday evening. He was admitted to a private hospital where doctors operated on him. Unfortunately, we lost the child late last night," Yadav told PTI.

 

He said the police have been informed and are taking action now.

Earlier on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the child was severely injured in the incident.

"The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept the child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured," Verma told PTI.

He said the child was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby where he succumbed during treatment.

The ACP said there has been no complaint with the police over the matter since it is related to a stray dog but they have alerted agencies concerned to catch such canines.

The local police on Tuesday lodged a general diary case in the matter, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SEE: Minor girl bitten, dragged by stray dogs in MP
SEE: Minor girl bitten, dragged by stray dogs in MP
Compassion ok, but stray dogs can't be allowed to be menace: SC
Compassion ok, but stray dogs can't be allowed to be menace: SC
The 'leader' behind the killing stray dogs protest
The 'leader' behind the killing stray dogs protest
Aimchess Rapid Chess: 3 Indians in knockouts
Aimchess Rapid Chess: 3 Indians in knockouts
New Omicron subvariants found in Maha, cases up
New Omicron subvariants found in Maha, cases up
BMC polls will be real test for Uddhav-Shinde-BJP
BMC polls will be real test for Uddhav-Shinde-BJP
Backstage Magic@Fashion Week: 'Make me shine, girls!'
Backstage Magic@Fashion Week: 'Make me shine, girls!'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SC lifts stay on Delhi HC order on feeding stray dogs

SC lifts stay on Delhi HC order on feeding stray dogs

Stray dogs have right to food: HC

Stray dogs have right to food: HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances