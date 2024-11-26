News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 'Stop some poll guarantees': K'taka Cong MLA draws ire

'Stop some poll guarantees': K'taka Cong MLA draws ire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 26, 2024 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Congress MLA H R Gaviyappa on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to drop some poll guarantees, citing lack of funds, which drew sharp response from Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The ruling party MLA from Vijayanagara suggested that the election guarantees have made it difficult to provide houses to the poor in the state.

Because of guarantee schemes, there is difficulty in providing houses to poor. We are also asking the Chief Minister to drop two or three schemes, which are not needed. Let's see what the Chief Minister says, Gaviyappa said in a public meeting in Vijayanagara.

 

He, however, maintained that he would stand by the decision taken by the Chief Minister.

According to the Congress MLA, the CM raised Rs 40,000 crore this year keeping development in mind.

The legislator's statement irked Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar.

This is Congress party. I am going to issue him a showcause notice. He can't do that. No question of closing any guarantee. We have committed to the people of Karnataka. No one can raise their voice (against the guarantees), the Deputy CM, who is also the Congress state president told media in Bengaluru.

He said a Congress MLA cannot speak against the guarantees.

Those who are ineligible will not get the benefit, Shivakumar said adding the same policy has been adopted in the recent revision of BPL cards.

The Karnataka government has decided to remove the government employees and income tax payees from the list of BPL card holders as per the Central government norms.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Jobs Be An Electoral Issue In State Polls?
Will Jobs Be An Electoral Issue In State Polls?
With Elections Near, Debate On Freebies Rages
With Elections Near, Debate On Freebies Rages
The Dangerous Ploy of Poll Freebies
The Dangerous Ploy of Poll Freebies
4 dead as 3 houses collapse in MP after explosion
4 dead as 3 houses collapse in MP after explosion
'Top order a major concern for Australia'
'Top order a major concern for Australia'
Australia's shocking decision after Perth defeat
Australia's shocking decision after Perth defeat
Ensure...: India tells B'desh on Hindu priest's arrest
Ensure...: India tells B'desh on Hindu priest's arrest
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'
'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'
Freebies, pre-poll guarantees galore as parties woo MP
Freebies, pre-poll guarantees galore as parties woo MP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances