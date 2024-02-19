Stone pelted at Goa minister after unveiling Shivaji statue

Goa Minister Subhash Phal Desai was injured when stones were pelted after the unveiling of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a village in South Goa on Monday.

There was heavy police presence in Sao Jose De Areal village near Margao town on Sunday after some people installed a statue of the Maratha king, while another group took objection.

The day marks the 394th birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor, and events are held across the state to celebrate it.

The stone pelting occurred in the afternoon when the minister was getting into his car after unveiling the statue.

Talking to PTI, the state social welfare minister said, “A mob opposing the installation of the statue pelted stones after I had a brief discussion with them in the village.”

A few stones hit him, and he sustained a minor injury, he said.

The minister clarified that he would not file a police complaint to ensure communal harmony.

Phal Desai said he had started a dialogue with the aggrieved villagers, which remained inconclusive.

The statue is installed in a private property donated by a Muslim resident, he said.

Villagers of Sao Jose De Areal have been protesting against the installation of the statue since Sunday, and police were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"The situation is under control, and police personnel have been deployed in the village," Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant said.

Phal Desai, who visited the village on Sunday, had earlier said, "No one must have any objection to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Some political forces are instigating locals against the installation of the statue.”

Taking to X on Monday, local BJP leader Savio Rodrigues said, "As an Indian Christian I have the highest respect for the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji towards protecting our motherland. I am disappointed that some in Goa equate his sacrifices for our motherland as a point of contention to play their communal politics."

Shivaji was a hardcore nationalist and every Indian must be inspired by him because of his immense valour and devotion to Bharat Mata, Rodrigues further said.