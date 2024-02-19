News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Stone pelted at Goa minister after unveiling Shivaji statue

Stone pelted at Goa minister after unveiling Shivaji statue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 19, 2024 15:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Goa Minister Subhash Phal Desai was injured when stones were pelted after the unveiling of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a village in South Goa on Monday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

There was heavy police presence in Sao Jose De Areal village near Margao town on Sunday after some people installed a statue of the Maratha king, while another group took objection.

The day marks the 394th birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor, and events are held across the state to celebrate it.

The stone pelting occurred in the afternoon when the minister was getting into his car after unveiling the statue.

 

Talking to PTI, the state social welfare minister said, “A mob opposing the installation of the statue pelted stones after I had a brief discussion with them in the village.”

A few stones hit him, and he sustained a minor injury, he said.

The minister clarified that he would not file a police complaint to ensure communal harmony.

Phal Desai said he had started a dialogue with the aggrieved villagers, which remained inconclusive.

The statue is installed in a private property donated by a Muslim resident, he said.

Villagers of Sao Jose De Areal have been protesting against the installation of the statue since Sunday, and police were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"The situation is under control, and police personnel have been deployed in the village," Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant said.

Phal Desai, who visited the village on Sunday, had earlier said, "No one must have any objection to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Some political forces are instigating locals against the installation of the statue.”

Taking to X on Monday, local BJP leader Savio Rodrigues said, "As an Indian Christian I have the highest respect for the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji towards protecting our motherland. I am disappointed that some in Goa equate his sacrifices for our motherland as a point of contention to play their communal politics."

Shivaji was a hardcore nationalist and every Indian must be inspired by him because of his immense valour and devotion to Bharat Mata, Rodrigues further said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
'Hatred is not going to stop'
'Hatred is not going to stop'
SC stays criminal proceedings against Karnataka CM
SC stays criminal proceedings against Karnataka CM
Warner expecting cold farewell from crowds in NZ
Warner expecting cold farewell from crowds in NZ
Bold And Beautiful Prakruti
Bold And Beautiful Prakruti
Team India's transition concerns eased?
Team India's transition concerns eased?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'

'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'

'Modi personifies anti-Muslim, anti-Christian hatred'

'Modi personifies anti-Muslim, anti-Christian hatred'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances