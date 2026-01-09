HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Stepmother brands 5-yr-old girl's private parts with hot spatula for bedwetting

Stepmother brands 5-yr-old girl's private parts with hot spatula for bedwetting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read
Share:

January 09, 2026 15:21 IST

A five-year-old girl's private parts were allegedly injured with a hot steel spatula by her stepmother for bedwetting, police said in Palakkad, Kerala on Friday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Yaseminmsl/Pexels.com

The incident occurred near Kanjikode in the north Kerala district last week and came to light after the child's Anganwadi teacher noticed that she was having difficulty sitting down in the class, police said.

The Anganwadi teacher informed the police, which arrested the stepmother, a native of Bihar, on Thursday, and she was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
 

The woman has been booked under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act, police said.

The child, whose father is a citizen of Nepal and works at a hotel, is currently under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Mother-In-Law Is Trying To Break Our Marriage'
'Mother-In-Law Is Trying To Break Our Marriage'
'I was abused when I was 6'
'I was abused when I was 6'
Smitten man has woman knocked down, poses as saviour
Smitten man has woman knocked down, poses as saviour
4 students suffer burns as schoolboy hurls paint thinner
4 students suffer burns as schoolboy hurls paint thinner
BJP woman worker alleges cops disrobed her during arrest in K'taka
BJP woman worker alleges cops disrobed her during arrest in K'taka

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Snow Blankets Central England Town as Storm Goretti Hits Europe2:07

Snow Blankets Central England Town as Storm Goretti Hits...

Greenland: Vance warns Europe to take Trump 'seriously'1:00

Greenland: Vance warns Europe to take Trump 'seriously'

Preparations in full swing at Somnath Temple ahead of PM Modi's visit0:48

Preparations in full swing at Somnath Temple ahead of PM...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO