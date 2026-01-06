HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 4 students suffer burns as schoolboy hurls paint thinner at them

4 students suffer burns as schoolboy hurls paint thinner at them

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2026 11:02 IST

x

Four students suffered burn injuries after a schoolboy allegedly hurled a liquid chemical substance at them in Odisha's Rayagada district on Monday, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

The incident took place near a state government-run school under the Muniguda Police Station limits when the accused threw the inflammable liquid at them, a senior officer said.

 

“At least four class 7 students have sustained burn injuries. They have been hospitalised. We are yet to ascertain the cause of the incident,” Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar told PTI over the phone.

Rayagada Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni said the incident occurred at an under-construction site near the school, and wondered how the 5th standard student procured the inflammable substance.

Locals claimed that the accused hurled paint thinner, targeting the four students.

“Our priority is now to save the children,” Kulkarni said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gas leak at ONGC well triggers fire, 3 villages evacuated
Gas leak at ONGC well triggers fire, 3 villages evacuated
4 killed in fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai
4 killed in fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai
SEE: Massive fire rages at Assam oil well
SEE: Massive fire rages at Assam oil well
Assam gas well 'killed', fire fully doused
Assam gas well 'killed', fire fully doused
PHOTOS: No one was injured in this Mumbai blaze
PHOTOS: No one was injured in this Mumbai blaze

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti3:44

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti

Delhi Man allegedly kills family members in Laxmi Nagar, investigation ongoing2:02

Delhi Man allegedly kills family members in Laxmi Nagar,...

Hath Yogi Shankar Puri's Standing Tapasya Stuns Magh Mela Devotees2:31

Hath Yogi Shankar Puri's Standing Tapasya Stuns Magh Mela...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO