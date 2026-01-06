4 students suffer burns as schoolboy hurls paint thinner at them

Four students suffered burn injuries after a schoolboy allegedly hurled a liquid chemical substance at them in Odisha's Rayagada district on Monday, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

The incident took place near a state government-run school under the Muniguda Police Station limits when the accused threw the inflammable liquid at them, a senior officer said.

“At least four class 7 students have sustained burn injuries. They have been hospitalised. We are yet to ascertain the cause of the incident,” Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar told PTI over the phone.

Rayagada Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni said the incident occurred at an under-construction site near the school, and wondered how the 5th standard student procured the inflammable substance.

Locals claimed that the accused hurled paint thinner, targeting the four students.

“Our priority is now to save the children,” Kulkarni said.