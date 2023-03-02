Stalin Is 70. Opposition Celebrates!

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin turned 70 on March 1, 2023.

Born four days before Josef Stalin, then the tyrannical leader of the Soviet Union, passed away, inspiring his father M Karunanidhi to name his third child after the late Communist.

Several Opposition leaders attended a public meeting in Chennai in Thursday on the occasion of Stalin's birthday in Chennai.

IMAGE: Stalin pays tribute to his late father and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam titan M Karunanidhi on the occasion of his 70th birthday at Gopalapuram in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greets Stalin at a public meeting organised as part of the DMK leader's 70th birthday celebration. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, left, DMK MP T R Baalu, centre, and and Kharge at the event. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Akhilesh interacts with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Akhilesh, Stalin, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Kharge, Tejashwi and others at the rally. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

