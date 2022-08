A view of the first-ever multiplex cinema in Srinagar.

Work on the multiplex had started around two years ago at Shivpora near the Indian Army's Badami Bagh cantonment.

IMAGE: Designed by INOX, the multiplex will be completed next month. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The multiplex will have three movie theatres with a combined seating capacity of approximately 520 people.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com