Sri Lanka to Repatriate Bodies of Iranian Sailors Killed in US Submarine Attack

Sri Lanka is set to repatriate the bodies of Iranian sailors killed on the IRIS Dena, allegedly sunk by a US submarine, while also addressing concerns about food security and fuel supplies amidst ongoing global tensions.

IMAGE: All photographs: Ramesh Menon

Key Points Sri Lanka will repatriate the bodies of Iranian sailors killed on the IRIS Dena, reportedly sunk by a US submarine.

Eighty-four bodies of Iranian sailors were recovered after the sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Galle.

The Sri Lankan government is addressing potential impacts on the supply of essential commodities and food security.

Sri Lanka is maintaining strategic stockpiles of essential food items to ensure food security.

Fuel supplies are assured until the end of April, and alternative sources for food items are being explored.

Sri Lanka will repatriate the bodies of the Iranian sailors who were killed on IRIS Dena, the first Iranian ship that was torpedoed by the US, the Deputy Defence Minister said on Saturday.

Sri Lanka said on Wednesday it had recovered 84 bodies of Iranian sailors after the US submarine attack sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Galle on the island's southern coast.

The ship had been returning to Iran from Visakhapatnam, India, where it had participated in a naval fleet review exercise.

"The bodies are kept under refrigeration and action will be taken to send them back to Iran," Minister Aruna Jayasekera told reporters answering a query here on Saturday.

The government maintains that the situation has not improved yet to try sending them by air or by sea.

The magisterial inquiry and the post-mortem on 84 bodies were concluded in the southern port town of Galle on March 5. Eighty of the 84 were identified by the survivors.

Addressing Food Security Concerns

The government announced on Saturday that at the Food Policy and Security Committee meeting, attention was given to the potential impact on the supply of essential commodities and food security from the war situation.

It was decided to maintain strategic stockpiles of essential food items.

Speaking in the north central town of Anuradhapura, the Food Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe said, "Until the end of April, we are assured of continued fuel supplies".

He said that certain food items of Iranian origin might be replaced by those from Thailand.

"We have no big issues with food supplies. Our exports will get impacted, and we are in the process of taking action to overcome them," Samarasinghe said.