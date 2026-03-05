IRIS Dena sinking: Navy sends Tarangini, Ikshak to assist Sri Lanka

After a distress call from IRIS Dena was received by Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Colombo near Galle on March 4, the Indian Navy deployed a long-range maritime patrol aircraft to support Sri Lanka-led search and rescue efforts.

IMAGE: An injured Iranian sailor is moved on a stretcher at Galle National Hospital, where the sailors are receiving treatment, following a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Thilina Kaluthotage/Reuters

The Indian Navy has deployed INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, along with maritime patrol aircraft, to assist in the Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations for the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which sank on Wednesday after being struck by a US submarine torpedo.

Key Points The vessel sank on March 4, 2026, approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle after a US submarine attack

The Indian Navy warships are mission-deployed in the Middle East region amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran

Sources said that there is also a possibility of using civilian aircraft to help Indian citizens in the Middle East

The vessel sank on March 4, 2026, approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle, after reportedly being struck by a torpedo from a United States submarine.

"A distress call from IRIS Dena was received at the MRCC Colombo in the early hours of 04 March 26, as reported by the Sri Lankan Navy. The ship was operating 20 NM West of Galle in the SAR region under Sri Lankan responsibility. On receipt of the information, the Indian Navy promptly launched its SAR efforts commencing with a long-range maritime patrol aircraft at 1000 hr on 04 March 26 to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka," according to the Indian Navy press release.

"Another aircraft with air-droppable life rafts was also kept on standby for immediate deployment. INS Tarangini, which was operating in the vicinity, was deployed to aid the rescue efforts and arrived in the search area by 1600 hr on 04 March 26. By this time, SAR had been undertaken by the Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies. INS Ikshak has also sailed from Kochi to augment the search efforts and continues to remain in the area to search for missing personnel as a humanitarian measure for shipwrecked personnel. Coordination with the Sri Lankan side on Search and Rescue efforts is ongoing," added the Navy statement.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that a US Navy submarine torpedoed the vessel as part of an expanding military campaign against Iranian assets.

Of the estimated 180 crew members on board, approximately 87 sailors are reported dead, with roughly 32 survivors rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy and admitted to hospitals in Galle.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy warships are mission-deployed in the Middle East region amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.

Indian Navy warships are in the Gulf of Oman for Operation Sankalp and carrying out anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden.

The warships in the Gulf of Aden are helping Indian merchant vessels to reach their destinations safely, sources in the defence establishment said.

There has not been any communication regarding this, but if there is a need, they can be used for helping stranded Indian nationals there, they said.

Chief of defence staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday reviewed the armed forces' preparedness after being part of a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the emerging situation.

Sources said that there is also a possibility of using civilian aircraft to help Indian citizens in the Middle East.

The CCS meeting was held on Sunday in the national capital at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

According to a release, the Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on 28 February and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries. It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region.

The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities.

The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.