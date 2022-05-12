The Rush To Leave Colombo

Hundreds of Sri Lankans thronged buses in the capital Colombo on Thursday, May 12, 2022 to return to their hometowns during a brief relaxation in curfew, imposed after the prime minister quit and went into hiding.

Violence erupted on Monday after supporters of then prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's elder brother, attacked an anti-government protest camp in Colombo.

The army was called out to patrol the streets. The police said 9 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the clashes.

Security forces have been ordered to shoot to prevent violence and looting.

Please click on the images for a look at the uneasy calm in Colombo.

IMAGE: An over crowded bus leaves the main bus stand in Colombo before curfew starts, May 12, 2022. Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman and her baby wait to catch a bus before curfew begins, May 12, 2022 .

IMAGE: An over crowded bus leaves the main bus stand in Colombo, May 12, 2022.

IMAGE: A woman runs with her baby to catch a bus, May 12, 2022.

IMAGE: A man with a suitcase tries to get onto catch a bus, May 12, 2022.

IMAGE: A soldier stops vehicles at a check point on the main road in Colombo after the curfew was extended for another day, May 11, 2022.

IMAGE: The intimidating sight of soldiers patrolling the capital in their armoured cars, May 11, 2022.

IMAGE: A Sri Lankan army armoured car on the main road in Colombo, May 11, 2022.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com