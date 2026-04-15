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Home  » News » Over 230 Iranian Sailors Return Home After Ship Incidents Near Sri Lanka

Over 230 Iranian Sailors Return Home After Ship Incidents Near Sri Lanka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 10:11 IST

Following a US submarine attack and an engine failure affecting two Iranian naval vessels, over 230 Iranian sailors have been repatriated from Sri Lanka, highlighting international maritime incidents and rescue efforts.

All photographs: Ramesh Menon

IMAGE: All photographs: Ramesh Menon

Key Points

  • Over 230 Iranian sailors were repatriated from Sri Lanka following a US submarine attack on the 'Iris Dena' and engine failure on the 'Iris Bushehr'.
  • The 'Iris Dena' attack resulted in 84 fatalities, with survivors receiving treatment in Sri Lanka.
  • The 'Iris Bushehr' was allowed into Sri Lankan waters after reporting engine failure, with over 200 sailors accommodated at a naval facility.
  • The Iranian embassy in Sri Lanka repatriated the remains of the 84 sailors killed in the US attack.

Over 230 sailors of two Iranian Naval vessels distressed in Sri Lanka after a US submarine attack and engine failure respectively have been repatriated, defence officials said here Wednesday.

A total of 238 sailors were sent back on board a Turkish Airliner late on Tuesday night.

 

On March 4, Iran's naval ship 'Iris Dena' was attacked by the US killing 84 on board outside Sri Lanka's international waters. As many as 32 others were rescued by Sri Lanka.

Then three days later, Iran's second ship 'Iris Bushehr' was allowed into Sri Lanka waters after it reported an engine failure. Over 200 on board the second ship were accommodated at Welisara, a Naval facility outside Colombo.

The 238 repatriated on Tuesday were sailors from both ships, defence officials said.

A group of 'Iris Dena' survivors were accommodated at Koggala, a Sri Lankan Airforce facility near the southern port of Galle. They were receiving treatment at the national hospital in Galle.

On March 14, the Iranian embassy in Sri Lanka repatriated the remains of 84 sailors killed in the US attack on 'Iris Dena'.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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