Rediff.com  » News » Sri Lanka: Is Mahinda Taking Charge?

Sri Lanka: Is Mahinda Taking Charge?

By Rediff New Bureau
April 02, 2022 09:55 IST
After weeks of angry protests and unrest over the island's worsening economic crsis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa finally declared a state of emergency on Friday.

There have been reports that the Rajapaksa brothers, which dominates the current Sri Lankan government, are not on the same page. Gota, it is said, is not on the same wave length as his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former president, or Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who is seen to be the family's strategist.

Please click on the images for glimpses of events around Gota's home on Friday, April 1, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Sri Lankan army commandos walk past a damaged bus which was set on fire by demonstrators at the top of the road to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo during Thursday's protest as many parts of the crisis-hit country face up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel. Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sri Lankan special task force and police officers stand guard at the top of the road leading to Gota's home.

 

IMAGE: A crime scene investigator inspects the fingerprints on the bus which was was set on fire.

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, centre, arrives at his brother Gotabaya's home on Friday.

 

