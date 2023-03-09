News
'Spy pigeon' caught in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

'Spy pigeon' caught in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 09, 2023 14:05 IST
A pigeon, suspected of being used for spying, was caught from a fishing boat off Paradip coast of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A suspected spy pigeon fitted with a tiny camera and a chip caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The bird was caught on Wednesday, and it was fitted with devices which appear to be a camera and a microchip, officials said.

 

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police Nimai Charan Sethi said, "A suspected spy pigeon fitted with a tiny camera and a chip was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur."

The fishermen found the pigeon in their boat while fishing in the sea.

The bird was captured and handed over to the Marine police in Paradip, ASP said.

"We are verifying whether it is the camera or something else. We will produce the pigeon with all the material before the cyber expert finds out the truth," ASP Sethi said.

Further investigation is underway.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
