Pune Hooch Tragedy: Several Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor

A tragic incident in Pune sees multiple fatalities after the consumption of suspected spurious liquor, prompting police investigations and arrests to dismantle the illegal supply network.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points At least 12 people died in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad after consuming suspected spurious liquor.

Police have arrested eight individuals, including a key bootlegger, in connection with the Pune hooch tragedy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has described the incident as 'very serious' and expects more arrests.

Investigations are underway to identify the entire ecosystem involved in the supply of spurious liquor in Pune.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar alleges the incident exposes unchecked and corrupt functioning within the home department.

At least 12 persons died in Pimpri Chinchwad area and Pune city after consuming suspected spurious liquor, and the police have arrested eight individuals, including a key bootlegger, in this connection, officials said on Friday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident as "very serious", and said more persons are likely to be arrested as the "entire ecosystem" involved in the supply of spurious liquor has been identified.

Seven persons died in the Phugewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, while five others died in the Pandhare Mala area of Pune's Hadapsar after consuming suspected spurious liquor. Three men suspected of consuming toxic liquor are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad, the police said.

A pall of gloom descended in the Phugewadi and Hadapsar areas following the deaths.

Police Investigation and Arrests in Pune Hooch Tragedy

Police have arrested a total of eight persons, including a key bootlegger, in connection with the alleged supply of methanol-laced liquor to the Phugewadi area in Pimpri Chinchwad, they said.

Sandip Atole, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Pimpri Chinchwad, said, "Following multiple deaths in Phugewadi, we have launched a probe. We found that seven persons have died so far due to suspected consumption of toxic liquor, and three others are undergoing treatment."

Test reports, which will confirm the exact cause of the deaths, are awaited, he said.

"Eight persons were arrested in a joint operation involving the State Excise Department and the local police," he said.

Senior inspector Sanjay Mogale of the Hadapsar police station said that five persons died in the area due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor.

"Their autopsy reports are awaited, and our probe is on," he added.

Government Response to Spurious Liquor Deaths

State Excise Commissioner Atul Kanade said the department has launched a probe following the deaths.

"We detained one Yogesh Wankhede, who was involved in the supply of spurious liquor to both Phugewadi and Hadapsar. He has been handed over to the Pimpri Chinchwad police, and they are taking further action," he added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said eight persons have been arrested in connection with the Pune hooch tragedy and more arrests are likely to be made.

"This is a very serious incident. Eight persons have been immediately arrested in this connection, and some more are also likely to be arrested. We have identified the complete ecosystem behind it," Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.

"Our police are making full efforts in the matter and are also trying to find out how far this ecosystem has spread. The police are jointly working with the Excise Department," the CM added.

Political Reactions and Allegations

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar and other party workers destroyed a liquor den in Hadapsar area.

In a social media post, Pawar claimed that 18 persons have died after consuming poisonous liquor in Pune's Hadapsar and Phugewadi areas.

Terming the incident as "extremely horrifying", he alleged that it exposes the unchecked and corrupt functioning of the home department.

"This is an extremely serious matter, as more people are still battling for their lives. Despite repeated concerns being raised over the rampant illegal activities in the state, the government has failed to curb them, and it is solely the state government's responsibility that 18 people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor," he added.

The state government is in power 'technically' as it has a brute majority, but morally, this government has lost the trust of people, he attacked the Mahayuti government led by Fadnavis.