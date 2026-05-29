Probe launched after 10 hooch deaths in Maharashtra

Authorities in Pune are investigating a potential spurious liquor link in the deaths of 10 people across Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune, leading to multiple detentions and a widespread probe.

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Key Points Seven people died in Pimpri Chinchwad after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, prompting a police investigation.

Three additional deaths in Pune are being investigated for a potential link to the same source of toxic liquor.

Eight individuals have been detained in Pimpri Chinchwad in connection with the supply of the suspected methanol-laced liquor.

Authorities are awaiting test results to confirm the exact cause of the deaths in both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

A joint operation between the State Excise Department and local police led to the detentions and ongoing investigation.

Seven persons have died in Pimpri Chinchwad after consuming suspected spurious liquor, while a similar angle is being probed in the deaths of three individuals in Pune in 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Investigation Launched into Spurious Liquor Deaths

Eight persons have been detained in connection with the deaths in Pimpri Chinchwad, while three men suspected of consuming poisonous liquor are undergoing treatment at a hospital there, officials said.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has ordered an inquiry into the seven deaths due to suspected hooch consumption.

A total of eight persons, including a key bootlegger, have been detained in connection with the alleged supply of methanol-laced liquor to the Phugewadi area in Pimpri Chinchwad, said police.

Details of the Pimpri Chinchwad Investigation

"Following multiple deaths in Phugewadi, we launched a probe. We found that seven persons have died so far due to suspected consumption of toxic liquor, and three others are undergoing treatment," said Sandip Atole, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Pimpri Chinchwad.

Test reports, which will confirm the exact cause of the deaths, are awaited, he said.

The official said eight persons were detained in a joint operation involving the State Excise Department and the local police.

Pune Police Investigate Hadapsar Deaths

Meanwhile, the Pune police have launched an investigation focusing on the hooch angle after three persons died in 24 hours in the city's Hadapsar area, an official said.

State Excise Commissioner Atul Kanade said the department has launched a probe following the deaths.

"We detained one Yogesh Wankhede, who had supplied liquor to both Phugewadi and Hadapsar. He has been handed over to the Pimpri Chinchwad police, and they are taking further action, Kanade added.