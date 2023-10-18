News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SP's Azam Khan, wife and son get 7-year jail in fake birth certificate case

SP's Azam Khan, wife and son get 7-year jail in fake birth certificate case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 18, 2023 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court in Rampur on Wednesday convicted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and awarded them a seven-year jail term.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav along with party senior leader Azam Khan (right) at Malihabad in Lucknow, July 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

"After the court verdict, the trio was taken into judicial custody and will be sent to the jail from the court itself," said Arun Parkash Saxena, a former district government counsel, who represented the prosecution.

 

MP-MLA court magistrate Shobit Bansal awarded the three the maximum seven-year sentence.

The FIR in the case was lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019.

It was alleged that Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake birth certificates: one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

According to the charge sheet, in the certificate issued by the Rampur municipality, Abdullah Azam's date of birth was mentioned as January 1, 1993.

The other certificate showed he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990.

Abullah Azam, who won from the Suar constituency in the 2022 assembly election on a SP ticket, was already convicted by a Moradabad court in a 2008 case of wrongful restraint and assault on a public servant to deter him.

Two days after being convicted and awarded a two-year jail term in February this year, Abdullah Azam was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

He went to the high court, seeking a stay of the conviction which was refused.

Under the provisions of Representation of the People Act, 1951, anyone sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified 'from the date of such conviction' and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time in jail.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UP govt calls off Azam Khan security, says not needed
UP govt calls off Azam Khan security, says not needed
Will think why I became vessel of hatred: Azam Khan
Will think why I became vessel of hatred: Azam Khan
SP leader Azam Khan disqualified from UP assembly
SP leader Azam Khan disqualified from UP assembly
'England lacking confidence, must get on front foot'
'England lacking confidence, must get on front foot'
Rohit Sharma soars to 6th in ICC ODI Rankings
Rohit Sharma soars to 6th in ICC ODI Rankings
Kohli vs Shakib: Mutual admiration fuels World Cup tie
Kohli vs Shakib: Mutual admiration fuels World Cup tie
Sensex plunges 551 points on sluggish global trends
Sensex plunges 551 points on sluggish global trends
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Taxmen suspect Rs 800 cr tax evasion by Azam Khan

Taxmen suspect Rs 800 cr tax evasion by Azam Khan

Azam Khan gets 2-yr jail in another hate speech case

Azam Khan gets 2-yr jail in another hate speech case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances