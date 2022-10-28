News
Day after 3-year jail order Azam Khan disqualified from UP assembly

Source: PTI
October 28, 2022 20:40 IST
The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly secretariat on Friday announced the disqualification of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from the House, a day after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan leaves from the sessions court in Rampur, October 27, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Principal secretary of the UP legislative assembly Pradeep Dubey told PTI that the assembly secretariat has declared the Rampur Sadar assembly seat as vacant.

 

"A vacancy has been declared by the UP Vidhan Sabha secretariat consequent upon the disqualification due to the judgment passed by the court," he said.

The Rampur MP-MLA court had on Thursday convicted Khan in a 2019 hate speech case and had sentenced him to three years of imprisonment.

The Representation of the People Act says that anyone sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time in jail.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
