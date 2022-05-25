News
Spotted! The Taliban's Mullah Baradar

By Rediff News Bureau
May 25, 2022 18:27 IST
On Tuesday, May 24, the Taliban signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates for the UAE to control airports in the Islamic emirate.

Present at the signing ceremony was the Taliban's rarely seen Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who lost out in a power struggle last year to be prime minister.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar at the signing ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Razack Aslam Mohammed Abdur Razack, chief financial officer of the UAE's GAAC firm, and Ghulam Jilani Wafa, the Taliban's deputy head of civil aviation, sign a memorandum of understanding in Kabul, May 24, 2022 as Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, centre, and other Taliban leaders look on. All Photographs: Ali Khara/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Razack and Wafa exchange documents during the signing ceremony as Mullah Baradar looks on.

 

IMAGE: Baradar -- who was not seen for weeks after the Taliban seized power in Kabul last August, provoking rumours that he had been wounded in a shootout with rivals, which he denied later -- with Razack, the Taliban and UAE representatives pray at the end of the signing ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Baradar -- whose official designation in the Taliban government is Acting First Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan for Economic Affairs -- speaks at a news conference with Razack.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
