Cover Faces, Taliban ORDERS TV Presenters

After the Taliban ordered lady newscasters to cover their faces when appearing on television, women presenters for Tolo News obeyed the Taliban diktat.

Please click on the images for scenes from the newsroom at the Tolo TV news channel in Kabul on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

IMAGE: Sonia Niazi, her face covered, in the Tolo TV newsroom.

All photographs: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: Khatereh Ahmadi does likewise in the newsroom.

IMAGE: A view of the Tolo TV newsroom.

IMAGE: Khatereh Ahmadi adjusts her hijab.

IMAGE: Sonia Niazi and Khatereh Ahmadi at work.

IMAGE: Khatereh Ahmadi takes a selfie as former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai speaks on screen.

