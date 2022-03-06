What Dreaded Terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani Looks Like

Please click on the images for first glimpses of dreaded terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani.
IMAGE: Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of the Haqqani Network and Afghanistan's acting interior minister, seen in public for the first time at a Kabul police academy event on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in photographs released by the Taliban.
IMAGE: Haqqani is the son of the late Jalaluddin Haqqani, the Pashtun leader of the Haqqani terror network. He is half Arab since his mother was an Arab. He is widely considered to be the second most important leader in the Taliban government after its current emir, Hibatullah Akhundzada.
IMAGE: Jalaluddin chose Sirajuddin among all his sons to head the Haqqani Network, given his credentials as a terrorist involved in several attacks against the then Afghan government.
IMAGE: As a proxy of Pakistan's ISI, Sirajuddin is believed to be behind several attacks directed against India, including the murderous attack on the Indian embassy in Kabul in 2008 and the 2013 attack close to the Indian consulate in Jalalabad.
IMAGE: The 'Seeking Information' poster issued by the Unitged States's Federal Bureau of Investigation for Sirajuddin Haqqani. Photograph: FBI/Handout via Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com