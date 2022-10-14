Spotted! The Endangered Bugun Liocichla

IMAGE: A Bugun Liocichla bird perches on a tree.

A male and female pair of the critically endangered and rare bird was spotted at the Eaglenest Pass in western Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A slender loris sits on a tree.

The Tamil Nadu government has notified the country's first Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary covering 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts of the state.

