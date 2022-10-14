News
Rediff.com  » News » Spotted! The Endangered Bugun Liocichla

Spotted! The Endangered Bugun Liocichla

By REDIFF NEWS
October 14, 2022 10:46 IST
IMAGE: A Bugun Liocichla bird perches on a tree.
A male and female pair of the critically endangered and rare bird was spotted at the Eaglenest Pass in western Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Photographs: PTI Photo
 

IMAGE: A slender loris sits on a tree.
The Tamil Nadu government has notified the country's first Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary covering 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts of the state.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

