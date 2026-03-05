HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SpiceJet to Operate 13 Special Flights from UAE Amid Middle East Conflict

SpiceJet to Operate 13 Special Flights from UAE Amid Middle East Conflict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 05, 2026 14:33 IST

SpiceJet is set to operate 13 special flights from the UAE, including Fujairah and Dubai, to rescue passengers stranded due to disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

Key Points

  • SpiceJet is operating 13 special flights from the UAE to repatriate passengers stranded due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.
  • Twelve of the flights will depart from Fujairah, and one from Dubai, serving routes to Mumbai and Delhi.
  • The airline previously operated 12 special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi earlier in the week.
  • The Middle East conflict has caused significant disruption to flight operations, leaving many passengers stranded.

SpiceJet will operate 13 special flights from the UAE on Thursday to facilitate the return of passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

"Of the 13 flights, 12 will operate from Fujairah and 1 will operate from Dubai. The airline will operate seven special flights to Mumbai, five special flights to Delhi and one special flight from Dubai to Mumbai," it said in a statement on Thursday.

 

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the airline said it operated 12 special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Flight Operations

The escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran in the Middle East have significantly disrupted flight operations, leaving a large number of passengers stranded in various cities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
