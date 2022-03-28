News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Spicejet plane hits pole at Delhi airport while backing up, probe ordered

Spicejet plane hits pole at Delhi airport while backing up, probe ordered

Source: PTI
March 28, 2022 15:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A SpiceJet plane was damaged on Monday when its wing hit a lightning pole at the Delhi airport when the aircraft was pushed back from the parking position to be ready for takeoff to Jammu, DGCA officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters.

None of the passengers was injured and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has begun an investigation into the matter, they said.

 

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed back Monday morning when its right wing hit the lightning pole in the apron area of the airport.

The plane was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 9.20 am, officials noted.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On March 28, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu.

"During pushback, the right wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Oscars 2022: Ariana, Troy, Jessica WIN!
Oscars 2022: Ariana, Troy, Jessica WIN!
The MLA Who Thinks PM is Shiva's Avatar
The MLA Who Thinks PM is Shiva's Avatar
The G-23 Revolt That Wasn't
The G-23 Revolt That Wasn't
SEE: Bhuvi with his little princess
SEE: Bhuvi with his little princess
Oscars Salute The Godfather
Oscars Salute The Godfather
Housing prices may go up 10-15%
Housing prices may go up 10-15%
Oscar Top 10: Will Smith, Rachel Zegler And More...
Oscar Top 10: Will Smith, Rachel Zegler And More...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Putin is a goonda'

'Putin is a goonda'

'Imran Khan's praise of India was a surprise'

'Imran Khan's praise of India was a surprise'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances