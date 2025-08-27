HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SpiceJet imposes 5-year flying ban on army officer over staff assault

SpiceJet imposes 5-year flying ban on army officer over staff assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 27, 2025 00:37 IST

x

SpiceJet has imposed a five-year flying ban on the senior army officer, who had allegedly assaulted its staff at the Srinagar airport in July, sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A view of the Srinagar airport. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police had registered a case against the army officer for allegedly assaulting and injuring four employees of SpiceJet at the Srinagar International Airport on July 26.

 

The sources close to the development on Tuesday said the officer has been placed on the no-fly list for a period of five years.

The officer has been banned from taking any domestic, international or non-scheduled flights operated by the airline during this period, they added.

There was no comment from SpiceJet.

On August 3, SpiceJet said the senior army officer, who was to board a flight to Delhi, assaulted four airline ground staffers at the Srinagar airport on July 26, and one of them suffered a spinal fracture.

An FIR has been registered with the local police, and the airline initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations. The assault happened after the passenger was told to pay for the extra cabin baggage, SpiceJet had said in a statement.

A case under Section 115 of the BNS has been registered against the officer for assaulting the SpiceJet staff.

Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to another person.

The officer had also filed a counter-complaint with the police, alleging assault, following which the police registered an FIR against the airline staffers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Army officer assaults airline staff over baggage charges
Army officer assaults airline staff over baggage charges
SpiceJet staffer's spine fractured after army man assault
SpiceJet staffer's spine fractured after army man assault
'He hit me till I bled': SpiceJet staffer on airport assault
'He hit me till I bled': SpiceJet staffer on airport assault
Be professional: COAS amid row over civilian deaths
Be professional: COAS amid row over civilian deaths
IndiGo bans passenger who slapped co-flier mid-flight
IndiGo bans passenger who slapped co-flier mid-flight

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 2

Srinagar's Splendid 8

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest, Biggest Ganesh Pandals Of Mumbai

VIDEOS

Mandi on Edge: River Beas Turns Deadly!1:34

Mandi on Edge: River Beas Turns Deadly!

201-million-year-old Jurassic-era fossil unearthed in Jaisalmer7:12

201-million-year-old Jurassic-era fossil unearthed in...

PM Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki's 1st electric vehicle e-Vitara1:52

PM Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki's 1st electric vehicle...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV