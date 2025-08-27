SpiceJet imposes 5-year flying ban on army officer over staff assault

SpiceJet has imposed a five-year flying ban on the senior army officer, who had allegedly assaulted its staff at the Srinagar airport in July, sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A view of the Srinagar airport. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police had registered a case against the army officer for allegedly assaulting and injuring four employees of SpiceJet at the Srinagar International Airport on July 26.

The sources close to the development on Tuesday said the officer has been placed on the no-fly list for a period of five years.

The officer has been banned from taking any domestic, international or non-scheduled flights operated by the airline during this period, they added.

There was no comment from SpiceJet.

On August 3, SpiceJet said the senior army officer, who was to board a flight to Delhi, assaulted four airline ground staffers at the Srinagar airport on July 26, and one of them suffered a spinal fracture.

An FIR has been registered with the local police, and the airline initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations. The assault happened after the passenger was told to pay for the extra cabin baggage, SpiceJet had said in a statement.

A case under Section 115 of the BNS has been registered against the officer for assaulting the SpiceJet staff.

Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to another person.

The officer had also filed a counter-complaint with the police, alleging assault, following which the police registered an FIR against the airline staffers.