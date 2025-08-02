IndiGo bans passenger who slapped co-flier mid-flight

An IndiGo passenger slapped a fellow passenger, who was on the aircraft aisle, onboard a flight from Mumbai to Kolkata on Friday, according to a source.

Photograph: IndiGo on X

The incident occurred in the flight 6E138 and after landing, the perpetrator was handed over to the security authorities at the Kolkata airport, the source said.

The perpetrator was also declared as unruly by the airline, the source added.

Without disclosing specific details, IndiGo said it is aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of its flights.

"Our crew acted in accordance with established standard operating procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol," the airline said in a post on X.

The reason for the passenger slapping the fellow passenger was not immediately known.

IndiGo also said such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable and strongly condemned any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of passengers and crew.

A video clip of the incident shared on social media showed a passenger sitting in his seat suddenly slapping another passenger on the aisle who started crying and was moved away from the spot.

Also, a cabin crew member is heard telling the passenger on the seat "don't do" while another passenger is heard asking why did he slap and that he does not have any right to hit anybody.

One of the passengers is also heard saying that the person who was hit was having a panic attack.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether the incident happened when the aircraft was preparing for takeoff or when it was mid-air.

Details about the number of people onboard the aircraft was also not immediately available.

The flight was operated with an Airbus A321 aircraft.