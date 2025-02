The Maha Kumbh Mela ends tomorrow, February 26, Maha Shivratri.

On Monday, February 24, 2025, women led the Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam, sending a strong message about inclusivity.

IMAGE: A woman blows a conch before performing Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam, here and below. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

