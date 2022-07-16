News
Rediff.com  » News » Space for opposition is diminishing in country: CJI Ramana

Space for opposition is diminishing in country: CJI Ramana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 16, 2022 21:02 IST
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana Saturday said political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana interacts with Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju at the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities' Meet, in Jaipur, July 16, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said there used to be mutual respect between the government and the opposition, which is diminishing.

"Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy," Ramana said.

 

He was speaking at an event organised at the Rajasthan assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. 

"There used to be mutual respect between government and opposition. Unfortunately, space for opposition is diminishing," he said.

The CJI also raised concerns over the quality of legislative performance.

"Sadly, the country is witnessing a decline in the quality of legislative performance," he said, adding laws are being passed without detailed deliberations and scrutiny.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
