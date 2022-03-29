'Come together and fight BJP': Mamata writes to non-BJP CMs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to her non-Bharatiya Janata Party counterparts and other opposition leaders urging them to come together and unitedly fight the saffron party.

Banerjee, who has written a letter as the Trinamool Congress chairperson, called for a meeting to discuss strategies to take on the BJP and commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the "government that the country deserves".

She called on all "progressive forces" to join hands to fight the "oppressive BJP regime".

"I am writing to you to express deep concern over direct attacks on this country's institutional democracy by the ruling BJP," the letter dated March 27 said.

It was shared with the media on Tuesday morning.

"I urge everyone to come together for a meeting to deliberate on way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability. Let us commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the government that our country deserves," she added.