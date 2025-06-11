Soon, you can't keep your AC temperature below 20 degrees C

For the first time, India will mandate setting air conditioner (AC) temperatures no lower than 20C and no higher than 28C across all sectors -- including cars -- amid rising temperatures due to climate change and increasing use of cooling systems, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joseph Mucira/Pixabay

The move is aimed at improving cooling efficiency, potentially reducing sudden power demand spikes, and cutting electricity bills.

This means that if the new rule is implemented, ACs -- some of which currently allow settings as low as 16C or 18C and as high as 30C -- will be restricted to a minimum temperature of 20C and a maximum of 28C.

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) mandate in 2020, the default temperature for all room and car ACs must be set at 24C.

This applies to all brands and types of star-labelled ACs, though users can adjust the temperature between 24C and 25C in commercial buildings to optimise energy efficiency and comfort.

"We have decided the minimum temperature of ACs will be fixed at 20C and the maximum at 28C to bring uniformity to air conditioning use and help reduce excessive power consumption due to extremely low cooling settings," Khattar told reporters.

Consultations with line ministries, manufacturers, and the automotive industry are ongoing. Once these conclude, guidelines will be issued and the rule will be implemented accordingly.

India has long been working to promote energy conservation and reduce electricity demand, especially during peak summer months.

On Monday, India witnessed record-high power consumption of about 241 gigawatt, as temperatures crossed 45C in some parts of the country, including Delhi.