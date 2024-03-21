News
Rediff.com  » News » Sons of six former CMs enter fray in Andhra Pradesh assembly polls

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 17:15 IST
The sons of six former Andhra Pradesh chief ministers will be contesting in the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tribute to former state CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, in Idupulapaya, March 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is contesting from Pulivendula constituency is the son of former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

 

Rajasekhar Reddy had represented the Pulivendula constituency, a YSR family bastion, six times between 1978 and 2009.

He died in a chopper crash on September 2, 2009, shortly after assuming the role of the chief minister for a second time.

Nara Lokesh, son of three-time CM and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, will be contesting for a second time in the upcoming elections after his first attempt to win from Mangalagiri in 2019 failed.

This time around, Lokesh will be challenged by YSRCP's M Lavanya.

Lokesh is also the grandson of former CM and Tollywood legend NT Rama Rao (NTR), who founded the TDP in 1982.

Tollywood actor and sitting Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna, who is the son of NTR, is contesting from the same constituency again.

Hindupur, a stronghold of the NTR family was earlier represented by Rama Rao and his elder son N Harikrishna.

Balakrishna won from Hindupur segment in 2014 and 2019 and will be aiming for a hat-trick.

Janasena leader N Manohar, who is contesting from Tenali constituency on behalf of the NDA comprising the TDP, Janasena and BJP is the son of former CM N Bhaskar Rao.

N Ramkumar Reddy, son of former CM N Janardhan Reddy, is contesting on a YSRCP ticket from Venkatagiri constituency and K Surya Prakash Reddy, son of another former CM K Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy will be trying his luck on a TDP ticket from the Dhone segment.

