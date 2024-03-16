Arunachal, Sikkim, Odisha, AP to vote simultaneously with LS poll

Assembly elections will be held in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha -- simultaneously with the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, which will start from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday.

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates an art as part of the Mera Pehla Vote Desh Keliye campaign at Puri Beach in Odisha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Arunachal Pradesh, which has 60 assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in both elections simultaneously on April 19.

Sikkim with 32 assembly seats will also vote on April 19.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and a 147-member assembly, meaning seven assembly seats in each Lok Sabha constituency.

On May 13, polling will be held for the Nabarangpur, Koraput, Berhampur and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats. In the next phase on May 20, voting will be held for the Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats.

On May 25, voting for the Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack seats will be held. Polling for the Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Khendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur seats will be held on June 1.

Voting for 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13.