'Sonia will make me CM': Cong leader's video goes viral

Senior Congress leader and MP from Nalgonda in Telangana, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, courted controversy as a video of him allegedly saying, 'Sonia Gandhi is going give the CM position to me' is being widely shared on the social media.

IMAGE: Telangana Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the purported five-second clip, Reddy is seen addressing a poll rally in Nalgonda on Tuesday and is heard saying in Telegu 'Sonia Gandhi is going to give the CM position to me if the party comes to power. There is no one senior to me here'.

The video emerged on social media ahead of the November 30 elections in Telangana.

This comes even as Congress has not projected its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Telangana assembly polls.

The Congress has several probables who have staked the claim to the top post should the party return to powers.

State Congress chief Revanth Reddy, former state chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress leader Madhu Yakshi Goud are amongst the contenders from the grand old party.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has been a member of Parliament of Bhuvanagiri Parliament Constituency since 2019 and the star campaigner of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee since 2022.

He was the deputy floor leader, of the Telangana Congress Legislative Party and former MLA of the Nalgonda assembly constituency.

Venkat Reddy's younger brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy recently switched back to the Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party and has also been given a ticket to contest the elections.