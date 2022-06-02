News
Sonia tests Covid positive; will appear before ED, says Cong

Sonia tests Covid positive; will appear before ED, says Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 02, 2022 13:50 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19 and she has isolated herself under medical advice, party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Congress president Sonia Gandhi waves to the padyatris during the concluding ceremony of 'The Azadi Gaurav Padyatra' at Rajghat, which started from Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad by the party, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said the Congress chief had a mild fever and she tested positive this morning.

 

Surjewala said, 'We hope she will get better. We will get her tested again and her plan of visiting the ED stands.'

Sonia Gandhi was on Wednesday summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case to appear before it on June 8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
