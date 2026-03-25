Sonia Gandhi in hospital: Delhi hospital gives health update

Sonia Gandhi is currently stable and receiving treatment in a Delhi hospital for a possible infection, with doctors closely monitoring her condition.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the 140th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi on December 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

Doctors are closely monitoring Sonia Gandhi's health and conducting further examinations.

Antibiotics have been administered to treat a possible stomach and urinary tract infection.

Sources indicate that Sonia Gandhi's condition is not serious and there is no cause for concern.

Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who is admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, is stable and under close medical supervision, doctors said on Wednesday.

According to hospital authorities, she was admitted at around 10.22 pm on Tuesday.

Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop said that her condition remains stable and a team of doctors is closely monitoring her health.

Treatment and Diagnosis

Doctors are conducting further examinations to check for a possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract, and antibiotics have been administered as part of the treatment, the hospital said.

Sources had earlier said that Gandhi was unwell, possibly due to the weather change, and was admitted for observation.

They said there is no cause for concern and her condition is not serious.