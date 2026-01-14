Sonamarg Turns Into Winter Wonderland

Sonamarg, a popular tourist destination in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, has transformed into a winter wonderland following fresh snowfall. Snow-covered landscapes, frozen streams, and long icicles have enhanced the scenic beauty of the area.

The picturesque surroundings have drawn visitors eager to experience the charm of Kashmir's winter. As Srinagar witnesses a dry winter with no snowfall or rainfall, tourists and local residents are rushing to Sonamarg to witness and enjoy heavy snow.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff