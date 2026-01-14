HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Sonamarg Turns Into Winter Wonderland

Sonamarg Turns Into Winter Wonderland

By UMAR GANIE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2026 15:50 IST

x

Sonamarg, a popular tourist destination in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, has transformed into a winter wonderland following fresh snowfall. Snow-covered landscapes, frozen streams, and long icicles have enhanced the scenic beauty of the area.

The picturesque surroundings have drawn visitors eager to experience the charm of Kashmir's winter. As Srinagar witnesses a dry winter with no snowfall or rainfall, tourists and local residents are rushing to Sonamarg to witness and enjoy heavy snow.

 

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Snow Turns Gulmarg Into White Wonderland
Snow Turns Gulmarg Into White Wonderland
IRCTC's Winter Wonderland Holiday
IRCTC's Winter Wonderland Holiday
Tourists Welcome 2026 In White Gulmarg
Tourists Welcome 2026 In White Gulmarg
5 Asanas To Stay Healthy In Winter
5 Asanas To Stay Healthy In Winter
5 Tips To Keep Winter Problems Away
5 Tips To Keep Winter Problems Away

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of BMC polls6:48

Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of BMC polls

Sonakshi steps out in all-black outfit at Mumbai airport0:54

Sonakshi steps out in all-black outfit at Mumbai airport

Mouni Roy Leaves Fans Spellbound with Her Glamorous Look 0:37

Mouni Roy Leaves Fans Spellbound with Her Glamorous Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO