Snow Turns Gulmarg Into White Wonderland

On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, fresh snowfall in Gulmarg and other upper areas of Kashmir surprised everyone.
The temperature suddenly dropped, and the whole area turned white in just a few hours.
This world-famous ski spot already looks ready for the winter sports season.
IMAGE: Gulmarg covered in snow, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff
IMAGE: A view of the snow-covered area after a fresh spell of snowfall, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
A man removes snow from the windshield of a car after a fresh snowfall. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Tourists enjoy after a fresh spell of snowfall during their visit, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi and Manisha KotianRediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff