HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Snow Turns Gulmarg Into White Wonderland

Snow Turns Gulmarg Into White Wonderland

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 06, 2025 11:08 IST

x

On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, fresh snowfall in Gulmarg and other upper areas of Kashmir surprised everyone.

The temperature suddenly dropped, and the whole area turned white in just a few hours.

This world-famous ski spot already looks ready for the winter sports season.

 

IMAGE: Gulmarg covered in snow, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of the snow-covered area after a fresh spell of snowfall, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A man removes snow from the windshield of a car after a fresh snowfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy after a fresh spell of snowfall during their visit, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi and Manisha KotianRediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles
The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles
7 Most Expensive Streets In The World
7 Most Expensive Streets In The World
9 Indian States With The Highest Incidence Of Diabetes
9 Indian States With The Highest Incidence Of Diabetes
12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow
12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow
Lucknow & 10 Other Dishes/Places Celebrated By UNESCO
Lucknow & 10 Other Dishes/Places Celebrated By UNESCO

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

webstory image 2

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 3

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

World Exclusive! India to host worlds biggest AI Summit Frances AI Envoy explains next big move6:24

World Exclusive! India to host worlds biggest AI Summit...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in state-level Yuva Mahotsav in Dehradun1:10

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in...

Devendra Fadnavis accuses Rahul of serving xternal forces calls his hydrogen bomb mere cracker2:17

Devendra Fadnavis accuses Rahul of serving xternal forces...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO