Somebody is finally exposing them: Trump attacks India

Somebody is finally exposing them: Trump attacks India

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2025 10:18 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) attacked India's tariffs regime, saying it is next to impossible to sell anything to India because of the 'high tariffs'.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2025. Photograph: Leah Milli/Reuters

In a nationally televised address, Trump focused on the tariffs his administration will be putting in effect soon.

However, Trump also revealed that India has agreed to slash its tariffs significantly, allegedly because 'somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done'.

 

Speaking from the White House, Trump stated, "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

This development comes as the US prepares to introduce reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose high levies on American goods.

The reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect on April 2, will mark a significant shift in the US trade policy.

Trump has emphasised that the US will no longer tolerate being taken advantage of by other nations, particularly those with high-tariff regimes, including India.

Further, he also criticised multiple countries, including Canada and the European Union, for imposing high tariffs on American goods and claimed these nations have taken advantage of the US for years and vowed to introduce reciprocal measures.

Trump has specifically targeted Canada's 250% tariff on American milk products, calling it unfair. He has also vowed to tax other countries the exact amount they tax the US, with no exceptions.

"Canada has been ripping us off for years on tariffs for lumber and for dairy products. Two hundred and fifty percent. Nobody ever talks about that. Two hundred and fifty percent tariff, which is taking advantage of our farmers. So that's not going to happen anymore. We're going to be -- they'll be met with the exact same tariff unless they drop it," Trump said.

Trump also criticised the European Union, alleging that it was formed to take advantage of the US.

"The EU has been a terrible abuser of this country. I mean, the EU was formulated in order to take advantage of the United States," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump targeted India's import duties in a speech to a joint session of Congress. Trump specifically targeted India's tariffs on automobile imports, saying, "India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 per cent."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
