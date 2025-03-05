Why did Trump thank Pakistan?

United States President Donald Trump thanked Pakistan for helping the US in the arrest of the terrorist responsible for the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan during the 2021 withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson applaud behind him. Photograph: Win McNamee/Pool via /Reuters

In his address to the joint session of Congress, Trump recalled the 13 American service members killed during a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, terming the withdrawal under the Biden administration "disastrous and incompetent." He even called it the "most embarrassing moment" in US history.

"America is once again standing strong against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism. Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate Bombing during the disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan. Not that they were withdrawing, it was the way they withdrew. Perhaps, the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice," Trump said.

"I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping us arrest this monster. This was a very momentous day for those 13 families who I actually got to know very well, most of them whose children were murdered and the many people that were so badly, over 42 people, so badly injured on that fateful day in Afghanistan. What a horrible day," he added.

In his address, Trump announced that the US will resurrect the American shipping industry, including commercial and military shipbuilding.

He said, "To boost our defence industrial base, we are also going to resurrect the American shipbuilding industry, including commercial and military shipbuilding. For that purpose, I am announcing tonight that we will create a new office of shipbuilding in the White House and offer special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America."

He blamed the Biden administration for the economic catastrophe and inflation nightmare in the US. He stated that US has faced the "worst inflation" in 47 years and stressed that he is fighting each day to reverse the damage and "make America great again."

Trump said, "As you know, we inherited from the last administration an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans. We never had anything like it. We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years but perhaps of our history, they are not sure. As President, I am fighting everyday to reverse this damage and make America affordable again."