HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Some pleaded with terrorists, those who resisted were shot'

'Some pleaded with terrorists, those who resisted were shot'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 02, 2025 19:54 IST

x

Pony ride operators were the first to help him after he was injured by a terrorist's bullet during the April 22 attack on tourists in Pahalgam, 60-year-old Subodh Patil said on Friday.

IMAGE: A group of Vietnamese tourists visits Pahalgam, days after a terror attack on tourists, May 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Patil, who underwent treatment at the army hospital in Pahalgam, returned to his home in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai on Thursday night along with his wife.

Speaking to reporters, he became emotional recounting the incidents of that day, and thanked the pony ride operators who helped the injured after the attack.

 

"I was unconscious due to a bullet injury in the neck. When I regained consciousness, I found dead bodies around me. After seeing me moving, a group of pony ride operators came up and offered me water," said Patil.

"The pony ride operator we had hired was among them. He said I should not worry about my wife, she was safe."

"Another man helped me stand up, offering me his shoulder for support, and asked if I could walk," Patil recalled, adding they kept telling him not to be scared.

The pony ride operators took him outside the compound and gave him a cot to sit on.

"After some time, they brought a vehicle and took me to the medical facility of the Indian Army. From there, I was flown out in a helicopter and shifted to the army hospital," Patil said.

Narrating how the attack unfolded, he said the terrorists asked all the Hindu tourists, including him, to stand in a line.

Some of them pleaded with the terrorists, but to no avail. Whoever tried to resist was shot immediately.

A bullet grazed his neck, causing an injury.

Patil also remembered Desale, a resident of the nearby New Panvel township, who was one of the six Maharashtrian tourists killed in the attack that day.

"We both had arrived at the site together," he said.

Desale opted for a ropeway ride, and he and his wife also had their pictures taken in the traditional Kashmiri attire, Patil recalled.

When the terrorists opened fire, Patil and others in his group did not take notice immediately.

"After some time, the sound of gunfire increased, and we turned back and saw people running to save their lives," he said.

Everything happened in five minutes, but he would never be able to forget those five minutes, said Patil.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Should Tread Warily On Battlefield
India Should Tread Warily On Battlefield
Pahalgam Attack: Unfinished Battle Against Terrorism
Pahalgam Attack: Unfinished Battle Against Terrorism
An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists
An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 2

The Songs That Made Manna Dey A Legend

webstory image 3

The 10 Best Jobs in India 2025 Are...

VIDEOS

Kapil Dev Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow0:47

Kapil Dev Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

IAF fighter jets roar over Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur0:48

IAF fighter jets roar over Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur

Salal Dam gates opened as Chenab river swells up due heavy rainfall in J-K1:01

Salal Dam gates opened as Chenab river swells up due...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD