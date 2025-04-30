Pahalgam Attack: Unfinished Battle Against Terrorism

The Pahalgam massacre highlights the evolution of terrorism into a multi-domain challenge. India's response must similarly evolve -- from tactical retaliation to comprehensive strategic deterrence.

To establish a credible and sustained deterrent, India must also carry out continuous kinetic operations, both overt and covert, suggest Sakshit Raina and Rahul Mishra.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard on the banks of Dal Lake, following the terrorist attack on Pahalgam, in Srinagar, April 25, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The April 22, 2025, massacre of innocent Hindu civilians in Baisaran valley, Pahalgam, in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, signals a concerning escalation in operational capabilities and symbolic targeting strategies of Islamist terror groups operating within India and from across its Western border.

Orchestrated by The Resistance Front (TRF), a rebranded arm of Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Tayiba which was responsible for Mumbai's 26/11, the attack was not a standalone event but part of a long-term strategy aimed at destabilising India through hybrid warfare.

It is a manifestation of Pakistan's long-standing and well-known proxy war strategy of "bleeding India through a thousand cuts."

This strategy is orchestrated by Pakistan's army and intelligence agencies, with support from local sleeper cells and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who provide logistical assistance on the ground.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in terrorist tactics, particularly a growing focus on increasing the frequency of attacks in the Jammu region.

This change was starkly evident on June 9, 2024, when terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying Hindu devotees to a holy shrine, killing nine civilians and injuring dozens more.

The Pahalgam massacre is a searing reminder that while the theatres of conflict may change, the ideological currents that fuel terrorism remain stubbornly persistent.

The battle is not just for territorial security -- it is about the very core of a secular, multi-cultural India itself.

Stripped of identity, stripped of dignity, and then executed at close range, the victims were subjected to brutality reminiscent of the worst excesses of global terrorism.

The brutal manner in which the terrorists executed innocent civilians echoes the horrors of the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Pahalgam terror attack also draws chilling parallels to the Nadimarg massacre of 2003, where 23 innocent Hindus were lined up and executed at point-blank range.

It further evokes haunting memories of the 1990 ethnic cleansing, when Islamists forced the exodus of the native Kashmiri Hindu minority by killing hundreds, triggering a wave of fear and displacement.

The choice of Baisaran -- isolated, remote, and largely inaccessible to rapid security response -- was chillingly strategic.

Beyond the tactical advantage, the attack carried potent symbolism, targeting a site close to the Amarnath Yatra routes, a pilgrimage deeply significant for the majority Hindu community of India and the diaspora present worldwide.

This also indicates a discernible shift toward high-casualty attacks in pilgrimage areas and previously secure zones.

The goal was clear: to instill fear, to disrupt communal harmony, and to challenge the narrative of normalcy in the Union territory following the abrogation of Article 370.

The parallels with other global jihadist attacks are undeniable as these are not isolated events; they are part of a broader global jihadist playbook aimed at targeting non-Muslims.

From Bali in 2002 to the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka in 2019, non-Muslim civilians have frequently been targeted by radical Islamist outfits under the pretext of delusional religious grievances and/or political causes.

Yet, in the international community, consistent condemnation remains elusive -- often clouded by geopolitical considerations and misplaced notions of relativism.

Both the Hamas attack and the Pahalgam massacre share common roots in fundamentalist Islamist organisations, and they should serve as a wake-up call to nations around the world that continue to hesitate in unequivocally condemning terrorism and terrorist groups -- often due to misguided notions of liberalism and misplaced empathy.

Major terrorist attacks have often coincided with significant national and international events -- and this time was no exception.

The Pahalgam attack coincided with Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Saudi Arabia and US Vice President JD Vance's official tour of India, underscoring an increasingly familiar tactic: terror as geopolitical signalling.

Adding to the tension, the attack was preceded by a provocative and highly inflammatory speech by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, in which he referred to Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein" and pledged to continue the fight for it "till eternity."

IMAGE: The site of the terrorist attack on tourists in Baisaran, near Pahalgam, April 24, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Pahalgam massacre highlights the evolution of terrorism into a multi-domain challenge. India's response must similarly evolve -- from tactical retaliation to comprehensive strategic deterrence.

There are several short-term and long-term measures that the Indian State must undertake to effectively tackle the threat of Islamist terrorism.

In the short term, a robust counter-infiltration grid must be reinforced through the integration of advanced surveillance technologies and an increased emphasis on human intelligence.

Simultaneously, there is a pressing need to institutionalise mechanisms to counter Pakistan's propaganda warfare, particularly across social media platforms.

To establish a credible and sustained deterrent, India must also carry out continuous kinetic operations, both overt and covert.

A whole-of-state approach is essential. Equally urgent is devising a comprehensive deradicalisation strategy, which includes establishing deradicalisation centres in vulnerable areas to curb extremist influences at the grassroots level.

In the long run, India must also prioritise the cultural and demographic restoration of the Kashmir region, taking inspiration from Singapore's ethnic integration policy as a potential model for balanced and inclusive development.

India's response must therefore transcend the limitations of reactive counterterrorism.

A new, whole-of-government strategy is necessary -- one that integrates robust counter-infiltration measures, deradicalisation initiatives, information warfare capabilities, and decisive diplomatic action.

The option of designating Pakistan as a State sponsor of terrorism must no longer be left off the table.

Fellow Western democracies and Quad members should come out strong in Delhi's support.

India needs collective diplomatic footwork of open democratic societies at the international forum including the United Nations.

Dr Rahul Mishra is a Senior Research Fellow at the German-Southeast Asian Center of Excellence for Public Policy and Good Governance, Thammasat University, Thailand, and Associate Professor at the Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies, SIS, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Sakshit Raina is a doctoral candidate at the Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies, SIS, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

