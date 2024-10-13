Some leads found in Baba Siddique murder case: Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the police found some leads in connection with the killing of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former state minister Baba Siddique.

IMAGE: Accused in Baba Siddique murder case, identified as Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap being brought to Esplanade court in Mumbai, October 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Different angles behind the killing were being probed, but the police will talk about it later, Fadnavis, who holds charge of the state home department, told reporters in Gondia district.

Siddique (66), who joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in February this year after quitting the Congress, was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his son's office and shot at on Saturday night.

He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

"Everyone of us has been shocked due this horrific and tragic incident. Baba Siddique was very close to me, we had worked together for years," Fadnavis said.

"Some leads have been found, but I cannot reveal them now. Some angles behind the attack are also found, but police will talk about it once the legal procedure is over," the BJP leader said.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar has targeted the state government, saying there is a need to take responsibility over the incident and for the rulers to step down.

Asked about Sharad Pawar's comments, Fadnavis said, "He is only keen on attaining power even when such serious incidents have taken place. His eyes are on power, while we are looking at Maharashtra and its development and safety."

A Mumbai police official on Sunday said they have come across a viral post on social media in the name of an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for Siddique's murder.