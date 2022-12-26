News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Some' foreign flyers test Covid positive at Delhi airport

'Some' foreign flyers test Covid positive at Delhi airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 26, 2022 08:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The random Covid test of arriving international passengers continued for the second day at Delhi airport on Sunday, and some passengers have tested positive, according to an official.

IMAGE: Passengers coming from abroad including China, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Japan and South Korea undergo COVID-19 testing, in view of rising Coronavirus cases across the world, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

At the Delhi airport, as many as 455 passengers have been subjected to random coronavirus testing, starting from 10 am on Saturday till 7 pm on Sunday. Out of them, less than half per cent are positive cases, an official at Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

 

Genestrings is conducting coronavirus tests at the Delhi airport.

The government has made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in various countries, including China.

In a statement earlier in the day, Genestrings said that by the end of Saturday, it had conducted approximately 110 tests.

On an average, 25,000 travellers arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here and out of them, 500 random passengers are being tested, it added.

The company is also ramping up manpower for sample collection and testing at the airport.

'We have increased the manpower of lab technicians at the facility to ensure availability and timely reporting along with being fully prepared for COVID management,' Gauri Agarwal, founder of Genestrings, said in the statement.

Genestrings Chief Operating Officer Chetan Kohli said that manpower will be ramped up further depending on the demand.

Currently, Genestrings has around 40 people, including lab technicians and data entry operators.

Earlier, when these tests were in place for arriving international passengers, Genestrings had a strength of around 850 at the airport, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Covid to grip the world, kill millions in 90 days: Doc
Covid to grip the world, kill millions in 90 days: Doc
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
Sachin spreads Xmas cheer, dual celebration for Mayank
Sachin spreads Xmas cheer, dual celebration for Mayank
India to deploy Pralay missiles along China border
India to deploy Pralay missiles along China border
China, Pak together, there'll be war with both: Rahul
China, Pak together, there'll be war with both: Rahul
Jai Ram Thakur elected leader of Himachal BJP MLAs
Jai Ram Thakur elected leader of Himachal BJP MLAs
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

China returnee found Covid positive in Agra, isolated

China returnee found Covid positive in Agra, isolated

CCMB boss: BF.7 won't be as severe in India because...

CCMB boss: BF.7 won't be as severe in India because...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances