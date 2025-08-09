HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 soldiers killed as Kulgam operation enters 9th day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 09, 2025 10:09 IST

Two Army soldiers were killed and as many injured in an overnight gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, in one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Valley that entered the ninth day on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: Army vehicles at the spot where an encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces, in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, in a post on X, paid tributes to the soldiers killed in the encounter and said that the operation was still underway.

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter that began on August 1 after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

 

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not been ascertained so far.

In a post on X on Saturday, the Chinar Corps said, 'Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us.'

The Army said it stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. 'The operation continues,' it added.

Officials said two other soldiers were injured in the overnight firing, taking the number of injured security forces personnel to nine.

Senior police and Army officers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, and the Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are closely monitoring the operation round-the-clock, officials said.

Security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track the terrorists down in the forest area. Para commandos were also assisting the security forces in neutralising the hiding ultras.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
