Day 7 of Kulgam op: 3 security personnel injured

August 07, 2025 15:09 IST

Three security force personnel were injured in a fresh firefight on Thursday as the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district entered the seventh day, the longest so far this year, officials said.

IMAGE: Operation continues in Akhal Devsar area of Kulgam district. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma reviewed the security situation and counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir, where he was also briefed on the ongoing operation.

"The operation has entered its seventh day and is going on," the officials said.

 

They said three security forces personnel were injured in the fresh firefight on Thursday morning. The total number of injured security forces personnel has now risen to seven, the officials added.

They said the security forces were using all means, including drones and helicopters, to track down the terrorists in the difficult terrain in the forest area.

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter which began on Friday last after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides on Friday last, the operation was halted for the night, but the cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, officials said.

Firing resumed on Saturday last, during which two terrorists were killed, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists has not been ascertained so far, they added.

This is the longest anti-terror operation in the Kashmir valley so far this year.

The army commander, Northern Command, reviewed counter-terrorism grid in south Kashmir, where he was briefed upon the security situation, operational readiness and ongoing operations, the army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

The army said Lt Gen Sharma complimented all ranks for their steadfastness and resilience enabling Indian Army's resolute commitment in ensuring peace and security in the region.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
