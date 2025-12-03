HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in canal in Rajasthan

Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in canal in Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 03, 2025 10:31 IST

x

An Army soldier was killed during a routine military exercise in the Indira Gandhi canal in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Wednesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place on Tuesday morning. There were two soldiers in the tank. While one managed to come out, the other got trapped. The body could be retrieved only after several hours of operation, police said.

"A routine training exercise in which the armoured vehicles were practising to cross the canal was going on when the tank got stuck in the middle and started sinking," police said.

 

"There were two soldiers present in the tank. One managed to come out while the other got stuck," they said.

Following information, police as well as teams of State Disaster Response Force and civil defence rushed to the spot and managed to pull out the body.

"Postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday," the police said. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Missile part falls near Raj village during drill; no casualties
Missile part falls near Raj village during drill; no casualties
2 Agniveers killed in firing exercise, Army orders probe
2 Agniveers killed in firing exercise, Army orders probe
Toll Plaza Workers Beat Up Soldier
Toll Plaza Workers Beat Up Soldier
Ex-NITI Aayog employee dies in freak accident in UK
Ex-NITI Aayog employee dies in freak accident in UK
Army vehicle falls into gorge in JK, 4 soldiers killed
Army vehicle falls into gorge in JK, 4 soldiers killed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: DRDO conducts high-speed test of fighter aircraft escape system0:19

Watch: DRDO conducts high-speed test of fighter aircraft...

Why Did Pak Navy Stay Out During Op Sindoor: Navy Chief Reveals Stunning Details31:25

Why Did Pak Navy Stay Out During Op Sindoor: Navy Chief...

A Story of Grit: Disabled Doctor's Incredible Path to His Dream4:07

A Story of Grit: Disabled Doctor's Incredible Path to His...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO